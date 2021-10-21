Srinagar: The administration of Jammu and Kashmir has adopted Kalij Pheasant as UT bird.

Commissioner secretary, Forests, Environment and Ecology, Sanjeev Verma confirmed that Kalij Pheasant (Lophura leucomelanos) has been adopted as UT bird. “J&K had to adopt new bird as UT bird because black-necked cranes are only found in Ladakh,” he said.

Erstwhile, Jammu and Kashmir state had the black-necked crane and Kashmir stag (Hangul) as its state bird and animal respectively.

After reorganization of J&K, Ladakh adopted black-necked crane as its UT bird.

Verma said Hangul would continue to remain as UT animal of Jammu & Kashmir—(KNO)