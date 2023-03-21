SRINAGAR: Under the bare branches of Chinar, Naushad Gayoor poured his heart out when he painted a floating paradise on the canvas.

A celebrated artist, Naushad used different color schemes to create a masterpiece. “For the last 20 years, I am working on a series called `Moods of Motherland’. Its thrust is on Dal Lake. My painting was part of this series,” he said.

Naushad was among seven artists who reflected their imagination on canvas during the National Art Workshop which was held here from March 15. Others who participated in the week-long workshop include Dr. Sonam Sikarwar, Mohommad Yousaf Bacha, Javaid Iqbal, Akram Khan, Azim Hassan, and Muneer Khan.

Titled `Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, the workshop was organized by Sansar Chand Baru Memorial Charitable Trust in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture under the Azadi Ka Amrti Mohatsav program.

“Everyone presented his or her art during the workshop. We had to shift the venue from Tulip Garden to Chashma-e-Shahi. Later we held the workshop and there was not so much public interference,” said Naushad.

From tribal life to serene Dal lake and from landscape to human values, every artist presented different hues of his or her art. “Each artist has his or her unique style. For instance, Muneer Khan’s painting depicted the life of shepherds. Similarly, others too displayed their art in their own style. We had an artist from Bhopal who also presented her beautiful artwork. Mostly, artists focused on Kashmir,” he said.

Each artist was supposed to draw two paintings. “One painting will go to the ministry of culture repository and another will be retained by the trust. The paintings were not for sale. They are to be preserved for posterity. Artists only get the honorarium,” said Naushad.

During the workshop, the artists visited different colleges and schools and demonstrated their art before the students. “We wanted to create awareness and sensitization about the art. We visited Amar Singh College and Government Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh. We held some sessions. There was a huge response from the student community,” he said.