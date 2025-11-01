K2K Cycling Expedition Flagged Off from Srinagar

Srinagar: The much-awaited Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) Cycling Expedition was ceremoniously flagged off today at the TRC Stadium, Srinagar. Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, flagged off the cyclists, marking the beginning of a remarkable 3,800-kilometre journey celebrating the spirit of national unity and oneness.

Organized on the eve of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, the expedition aims to spread the message of unity across the length and breadth of the country.

A total of 180 cyclists from various parts of India, including 20 women and one cyclist from Kashmir, are participating in this challenging yet inspiring endeavour. The cyclists will traverse the country from north to south over 20 days, promoting the ideals of integration and harmony.

The event is being held with the support of the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, the Sports Authority of India, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Nuzhat Gul commended the participants for their dedication and enthusiasm, stating that the expedition “symbolizes the true spirit of a united India and showcases the power of sports to bring people together.”

As the cyclists set off from the Valley towards the southern tip of India, the expedition stands as a powerful tribute to Sardar Patel’s vision of a united nation.