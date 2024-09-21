Justice Rabstan visits Govt Inclusive School at Chuchot Yokma

LEH, SEPTEMBER 21: In a step towards ensuring the well-being and holistic development of specially abled children in UT of Ladakh, Acting Chief Justice (A), High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Tashi Rabstan, today visited the only Government Inclusive School at Chuchot Yokma, Leh. The visit aimed at reviewing the quality of care, educational standards and the infrastructure available to the students who require specialized attention.

Upon his arrival, Justice Tashi who was accompanied by M. K. Sharma, Principal Secretary and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority also holding the charge of Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh was warmly received by Phunsung Angmo, Secretary, DLSA Leh, Chemit Yourgiyal, Secretary, DLSA Kargil, Nema Stanzin, Deputy Chief LADC, Leh, Sonam Wangchuk, Chief Education Officer, Mohsin Ali Khan, Head Master, Ladol, Sign Language Special Teacher, other staff members and students of the school.

During his visit, Justice Tashi closely examined the infrastructure in the school including classrooms, activity center, residential facilities, Multipurpose hall etc and praised the school administration for creating an environment where all the children, regardless of their abilities can learn and grow. He also acknowledged the school’s efforts towards ensuring that students with special needs are not only provided with a quality education but also have access to extracurricular activities such as cultural programs, sports and arts. These initiatives play a crucial role in fostering self-confidence and holistic development among the children, he added. On the occasion, the specially-abled students also presented a cultural program.

Justice Tashi also reviewed the residential facilities being provided by the school to cater to the students coming from distant villages. He appreciated the arrangements made for their accommodation and urged upon the school management to continue offering a safe and nurturing environment. He also stressed the importance of regular medical check-ups for the students and directed the authorities to maintain consistent access to healthcare services, including therapeutic support and counseling to enhance overall well-being of the children