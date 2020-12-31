Justice Pankaj Mithal appointed as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court

The Central government has cleared the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal as the next Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal has been appointed to helm the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in view of the retirement of Chief Justice Gita Mittal earlier this month.

Following Justice Mittal’s retirement, Justice Rajesh Bindal has been serving as the High Court’s acting Chief Justice. Justice Bindal’s transfer to the Calcutta High Court has also been notified today.

Justice Pankaj Mithal enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in 1985 and practiced before the Allahabad High Court until 2006 when he was elevated as an additional judge of that High Court. He became a permanent judge in 2008.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice Mithal’s elevation as the Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s Chief Justice on December 14.