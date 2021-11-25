Simba Nagpal, who shocked the entertainment world with his Islamophobic remarks, has finally been evicted from Bigg Boss.

Earlier this month, Nagpal had called J&K doctor-turned-model Umar Riaz ‘aantakwadi’.

“My journey in the Bigg Boss house has been quite exquisite. Just like me, my fans believe in the power of love, compassion, and kindness, and I’m moved by the love and support for me I witnessed outside the house. I’ve made some wonderful friends, and I wish the best for everyone in and outside the house. But God I was missing acting so much, which seems to be my true passion. I did the show for my mother, so I chose to be real to myself. And that’s how I actually am, ‘all chill’. I am grateful to God to get this opportunity, and lot’s of love to all those who supported me,” Nagpal said.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

“This is not only stooping down to another level but also passing a heinous comment on somebody who is just performing a task and giving his 100% using his mind and soul to win. It’s a shame to witness this, especially on national television. It’s a shame to witness a man in this state having no security or safety. His family, friends, fans witnessed this on a national platform. Stay strong Umar Riaz,” Umar Raiz’s team wrote on Instagram.

Simba Nagpal was criticized for sleeping and being the lazy inmate in Bigg Boss. Not too involved in the game, he kept to himself and would hardly show interest in any drama happening around him. However, being a good-looking man, he was often complimented by host Salman Khan. Even filmmaker Farah Khan had said she would love to cast Simba Nagpal in one of her films.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster in Bigg Boss 15. Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Saba too has broken her silence about the rumors. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Saba has also made a video supporting Umar in Bigg Boss 15. She has shared it on her social media. “After I made a video for Umar and shared it on Instagram, some people have been trolling me and saying nasty things. I feel that’s not needed because all I wanted to do by making that video is show my support for Umar. He is doing well on the show and I wish he does better and goes much ahead. I feel that he needs to show more of his straightforward side in the house,” she said.

Later Bigg Boss host Salman Khan finally broke his silence and complimented Umar Riaz for controlling his temper in the House.

Salman Khan told him that he is playing a good game. Salman also pulled up contestant Pratik Sehajpal for bullying Rajiv Adatia. The host also pulled up the others in the show for not standing up for Rajiv when Pratik was bullying him.