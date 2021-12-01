Netizens are calling out Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh for resorting to physical violence against J&K doctor turned model Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss.

Ritesh was seen using extreme force to get coins from Umar who was protecting it. Pratik Sehajpal intervened and tried to separate Ritesh from Umar. Ritesh even tried to fake his stand saying that Umar was the first one to push him, which was totally opposite. However, Umar managed to keep his cool.

While the competitive task got escalated to a whole new level, viewers have called out Ritesh’s violent behavior in the house. They have demanded the makers to take action against Ritesh.

“Pratik Sehajpal was trying to separate Ritesh from Umar Riaz. Then Ritesh ne Pratik ka gala pakda and dhakka bhi diya. This man is violent on whole another level. #BiggBoss15 take action before someone gets seriously hurt,” tweeted Raven Frost.

“Why Ritesh say that umar ne use dhaka dia jo ki #UmaRiaz ne dia v nhi#Ritesh starting 1st so why he blem #UmaRiaz#bb15 #ColorsTV, “tweeted Suhani Jena.

“Yeh saste #Ritesh jijaji ko kaha se leke aaye hai @BiggBoss Kitna physical ho raha h ? Still no action against him Zeeshan ko toh ek dhake pe nikal diya, said Sachin.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster in Bigg Boss 15. His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of this reality show.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Saba too has broken her silence about the rumors. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Later Bigg Boss host Salman Khan finally broke his silence and complimented Umar Riaz for controlling his temper in the House.

Salman Khan told him that he is playing a good game. Salman also pulled up contestant Pratik Sehajpal for bullying Rajiv Adatia. The host also pulled up the others in the show for not standing up for Rajiv when Pratik was bullying him.