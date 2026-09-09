Justice Bhati takes oath as J&K HC CJ

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

LG Saxena, who has been appointed to discharge the functions of the J&K Lieutenant Governor during the leave of Manoj Sinha, administered the oath at the Shalimar auditorium of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir.

The ceremony began with the rendition of the national song, followed by the National Anthem. Later, the Registrar General of the High Court read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India.

Following the reading of the warrant, the LG administered the oath to the Chief Justice, after which both signed the oath roll papers. Saxena then handed over the warrant of appointment to Justice Bhati. The function concluded with the rendition of the national song and the National Anthem.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, cabinet ministers, High Court judges, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and other senior bureaucrats and police officers.