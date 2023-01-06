Recitation of a naat-e-sharif by a little Kashmiri girl is going viral and winning the hearts of netizens on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing a scarf, the cute girl can be seen reciting naat-e-sharif in a melodious voice.

The recitation has received lots of comments, likes and shares from the netizens in Kashmir.

“Wonderful, keep it up,” wrote a netizen on Facebook while others were writing similar appreciative comments.

Few weeks ago, another video of the same girl had gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, she was seen singing a Kashmiri song while playing a ‘tumbaknaer’. The video too had gone viral on social media platforms.