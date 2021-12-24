Srinagar: It’s Friday and a short sermon on the importance of ‘sadaqah’ by a cute Kashmiri girl Aalima is going viral on social media.

Clad in a pheran, Aalima can be heard quoting the ‘Hadith’ of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the importance of ‘sadaqah’ with great confidence.

The video has got thousands of views and shares on various social media platforms especially Facebook.

The viral video is winning hearts of Kashmiri netizens as can be seen in the comments.

“I have no words t appreciate u meri jaan… …Allah bless u zuu (sic),” wrote Asma Maeen Kakroo on Facebook.

Peerzada Bashir Ahmad commented: “Masha Allah. Appreciable,so cute and proud of you.May Allah bless u my little angel (sic),” while Wani Aayat Noor wrote: “Mashaallah jaani So cute God gives you more talent and progress (sic).