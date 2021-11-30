Srinagar: The newest social media craze #Jugnuchallenge has reached Kashmir too.

YouTuber Tanya Khanjinow’s video in a famous Srinagar café has gone viral.

Clad in colourful pherans, Tanya and her colleague can be seen dancing on the Jugnu song by rapper Badshah.

“Trending dance ftw! We’ve been obsessed with this song lately and on one of our days in Srinagar, we just happened to wear coordinating Pherans. On top of that we found an adorable cafe/tea room called Chaai Jaai. This place had such an interesting vibe of modern meets traditional. Plus the food and Kehwa here were amazing! We would definitely recommend that you visit this place but for now, enjoy the dance! How do you like our Kashmiri twist to this trend? #jugnuchallenge,” Tanya wrote on her Facebook page while sharing the video.

The video has already garnered nearly 1 lakh views on multiple social media platforms.

Last month, #JugnuChallenge Universal Music Group (UMG) and YouTube announced the launch global dance challenge, #JugnuChallenge with Indian music superstar Badshah.

Badshah invited people to dance along with him to his catchy new track, ‘Jugnu’.

The challenge encouraged fans to make a 15-second Shorts video right from the YouTube mobile app, recreating Badshah’s dance moves with their own unique, creative style.

Following it, several Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt nailed the Jugnu challenge.