Journalist Tarun Tejpal acquitted in rape case

Chandigarh: Former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine, Tarun Tejpal was on Friday acquitted of all charges in the alleged sexual assault case against him.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.

The Goa Police had registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested.


He has been out on bail since May 2014.

He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

He had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.



