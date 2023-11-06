Jordan airdropped medical aid on Gaza on Monday, Amman’s King Abdullah II said.

“Our fearless air force personnel airdropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza,” he posted on social media platform X.

“This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren.”

It came after a telecommunications blackout hit the strip on Sunday for the third time since the war began.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in a surprise meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah.

Abbas also urged that humanitarian aid be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, his spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

The Palestinian leader also decried Israel’s “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, where at least 9,770 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since 7 October.

“I have no words to describe the genocide and destruction suffered by our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israel’s war machine, with no regard for the principles of international law,” he told Blinken in Ramallah.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Ramallah drew protests from Palestinians [Getty]

Further in their meeting, Blinken told Abbas that the Palestinian Authority should play a central role in what comes next in the Gaza Strip, a senior State Department official told Reuters.

“[The] future of Gaza was not the focus of the meeting but the Palestinian Authority seemed willing to play a role,” the senior State Department official added.

The US top diplomat suggested an “effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority” would make the most sense to ultimately run the strip but admitted that other countries and international agencies would likely play a role in security and governance in the interim.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza increased on Sunday, reaching 9,770. It comes as Israel struck two well-known refugee camps overnight, where over 50 people were killed.

The death toll, which is increasing by the hundreds with each passing day, includes 4,800 children as of Sunday.