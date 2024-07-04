Joint Director Information releases ‘Gaadee Chalee Kashmeera’

JAMMU, JULY 04: Joint Director Information Jammu, Atul Gupta released a music album “Gaadee Chalee Kashmeera”, here today.

Deputy Director Information PR, Ankush Hans, DIO Udhampur Rajinder Digra, Singer Bishan Dass, Actress Sonia Verma, Neeraj Sharma, Sanjay Budkulia were also present on the occasion. The music video is directed By ARJ Productions, while the song is written by Ganesh Singh Salal.

The team associated with the music album apprised the Joint Director that it is the first music album in which all the artists, technicians and supporting staff are locals. They also informed that the shooting of the album was done in scenic and beautiful locations like Dudu Valley and Daggan Top in Udhampur, Chenab river and Baradari Bridge in Reasi District. The album showcases the unexplored culture and beauty of Jammu division. It is available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The Joint Director congratulated the entire team and commended the tireless efforts put in to promote the culture, language, scenic views, and potential of Jammu Division through songs and videos. He emphasized the importance of encouraging local artists dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich folk-lore of the region. He strongly vouched for promotion of local talent and emphasised that it’s a great initiative of the team to serve the mother tongue Dogri.