Join Indian Air Force, give wings to your dreams: LG to J&K youth

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called upon the youth to join the Indian Air Force and give wings to their dreams.

Sinha inaugurated Indian Air Force’s Air show ‘Give Wings to Your Dreams’ as a part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Fighter aircraft of IAF executed perfect maneuvers for the large crowd gathered at Dal Lake and SKICC lawns. The IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatic display team exhibited their formation flying skills while the Chinook helicopter also demonstrated its capability.







This is the first-of-its-kind aerial display conducted by IAF after a gap of 13 years in Srinagar.

Addressing the gathering at SKICC, the Lt Governor saluted the courage and valor of IAF personnel and paid tributes to the martyrs of the Air Force who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

Youth must take inspiration from our brave hearts, and discharge their social, moral duties with great responsibility and renew their resolve towards nation-building, said the Lt Governor.

He called upon the youth of J&K UT to join the Indian Air Force to give wings to their dreams.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to encourage young minds to innovate and lead the way in technology. Apart from value-based education; financial, scientific, and technological knowledge are the key drivers to move ahead on the path of development, he said.

Under the able guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making headways in establishing India as a Knowledge Economy and preparing our youth to meet the challenges of the future world, observed the Lt Governor.

Besides inculcating the spirit of nationalism, peace, and communal harmony, the air show has also made the youth of the region acquainted with the new technological advancements achieved by the Indian Air Force, the Lt Governor added.

Terming women’s role as imperative in J&K’s socio-economic development, the Lt Governor said that women’s empowerment will bring revolutionary changes in society. From education to entrepreneurship, we are laying a solid platform for them so that they achieve new heights of success, he added.

“Our girls are leading by example in every field. Mawya Sudan, the first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Rajouri district, and Tahira Rehman from Rajouri who has been selected as flying officer in IAF are inspiring other young girls of J&K to follow in their footsteps,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the youth from J&K who have qualified UPSC exam, 2020.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor urged the people to do their bit and complement the government’s efforts in overcoming environmental challenges and maintain the balance of the ecology which is also one of the core spirits of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Later, the Lt Governor and other dignitaries went around the Photo-exhibition depicting the history of IAF organized to mark the occasion.

Flypast by MiG-21 Bison, SU-30 MKI, Chinook and aerial acrobatics by Skydiving team Aka Ganga, and Suryakiran aerobatic display team, paramotor gliders, besides the live performance by Air Force Band captivated the spectators.

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, J&K High Court; Lt Gen YK Joshi, Northern Army Commander; Kewal Kumar Sharma, State Election Commissioner; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan -Advisors to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Lt Gen DP Pandey, GoC 15 Corps; Air Marshal BR Krishna; Air Marshal Vikram Singh were present on the occasion at SKICC.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Member Parliament; Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioner; IGP Kashmir; PRI & ULB representatives; Senior officers of Police, Security Forces & Civil Administration; prominent citizens from all walks of life, students in large numbers witnessed the Ariel display by IAF.