Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp has revealed he prefers a quiet life in Somerset, where he resides on an 850-acre estate, complete with a 19th-century mansion.

Known as one of Hollywood’s biggest hell-raisers, the actor, 59, insisted he isn’t ‘the great extrovert that people think’.

In 2014, he splashed £13million on a Downton Abbey-style estate in the West Country, which boasts 12 bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 850 acres.

Now, in an interview with Somerset Life, Depp revealed he actually prefers living the quiet life in Somerset rather than living a luxurious life in Hollywood.

Depp said: ‘I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I’m not the great extrovert that people think.’

However, Depp’s home in the West County is certainly a fancy one, boasting 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The actor’s divorce from Amber Heard brought massive media attention, with both alleging abuse against each other.

After a trial involving a defamation case, the jury unanimously found in favour of Depp, finding that what Heard wrote in her op-ed piece for The Washington Post was defamatory, and awarded him $15 million in damages.

The jury did award Heard $2 million in compensatory damages, finding that in her countersuit, she did not prove all elements of defamation.

Since then, Depp has understandably been trying to stay out of the public eye and is doing so in a rather surprising manner.