Mumbai: Actor John Abraham has reportedly walked out of Sajid’s project because he wanted to focus on action-packed roles only now.

ADVERTISEMENT

John’s role as Jim in Pathaan was widely appreciated and it seems that the actor wants to focus on action-packed roles only now. The project titled ‘100%’ is a comedy film.

Multiple reports also claim that the actor has left the Awara Pagal Deewana 2 too. Yes, it is said that Jim from Pathaan has walked out of the film which also stars Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jamwal.

Sajid Khan’s 100% will star Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill in lead roles. Reports suggest that makers of the 100 % are looking for another big name after John left the project.

On his front, Abraham will be seen in action entertainer Tehran. The winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant Manushi Chhillar will star as the female lead in Tehran.