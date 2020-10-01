Joe Biden’s ‘Inshallah’ dig at Trump confuses Americans who’re asking Google for answers

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden may just have pulled the ultimate party trick to troll the current US President Donald Trump while taking a sly dig at him regarding his alleged tax evasion.

On Tuesday, Biden cast doubt over the eventuality of Trump ever showing his tax returns to the world, despite the latter’s repeated promises through the debate that he would. “You’ll get to see it (tax returns), Trump repeatedly said, to which Biden replied, “When? Inshallah”.

Best moment of #Debate2020 /yelling fest, is Joe Biden dropping Arabic word “Inshallah” (God willing).



When Trump said “you’ll get to see” his taxes, Biden: “when? inshallah”(meaning never) pic.twitter.com/6J18Rgn4pL — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 30, 2020

The use of the phrase led to much hilarity on social media with many netizens, especially American Muslims and Arabs reacting to the now-viral video with mirth. “Did Biden just drop an Inshallah?”, one user wrote, while another said, “The Arabs have finally arrived”.

But understandably enough, not everyone understood Biden’s sneaky usage of the word. In fact, while “Inshallah” trended widely across Twitter, many Americans turned to Google to know the actual meaning of the phrase.

“What is Inshallah?” “What is Inshallah definition?” “What does Inshallah mean?”

Interestingly, the top google search in America ended up being “Inshallah sarcastic”, meaning if the phrase was used as a sarcastic jibe by Biden.

Biden dropping “Inshallah” at the debate became the moment on Twitter.

Biden dropped an "Inshallah" at the debate. pic.twitter.com/DLrGWR3eGb — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) September 30, 2020

Not only did Biden say "Inshallah", he used it in the colloquial context meaning "not really" https://t.co/1h1Tba4QtZ — Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) September 30, 2020