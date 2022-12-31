The UPSC has notified Short Service Commission Officers posts in the Indian army.

“#IndianArmy invites young unmarried men & women candidates to join as Permanent Commission Officers through National Defence Academy #NDA & Indian Military Academy #IMA and as Short Service Commission Officers through Officers Training Academy #OTA. (sic)” ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY said in a tweet.

“Apply online for #NDA Exam (I) 2023 and #CDS Exam (I) 2023 on http://upsc.gov.in and for eligibility criteria/ other details visit http://joinindianarmy.nic.in.”

The last for receiving applications is January 10, 2023.

For full details, check:

https://upsc.gov.in/examinations/active-exams