Lead Stories
Job reservations, promotion quotas not a fundamental right: SC
New Delhi, Feb 9: In a major judgment, the Supreme Court has said that there is “no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions”, and also no court can order a state government to provide for reservation to SC/STs.
A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said, “In view of the law laid down by this Court, there is no doubt that the State Government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the Court directing the State Government to provide reservations.”
Citing the necessity of relevant data collection regarding representation of SC/STs in public jobs, the apex court emphasized this exercise is pre-requisite to begin reservation. And this data collection exercise, is not required when the state government decided not to provide reservations.
The top court observed the state government has the absolute discretion to decide whether or not to provide for reservation in jobs or reservation in promotions. Also, the state government is not under any obligation to do so.
Citing its judgment, the bench said that Article 16(4) and 16(4-A) are enabling provisions and the collection of quantifiable data showing inadequacy of representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in public service is a “sine qua non for providing reservations in promotions.”
The top court also clarified that a state government is bound to collect data regarding inadequacy of representation of SCs/STs in government services when it wants to provide reservation but otherwise. The top court also observed that the state cannot be issued directions to provide reservations for appointment in public posts. “The State is not bound to make reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in matters of promotions”, added the court.
However, if a situation arises where such provisions were to be introduced, then the state government concerned should collect quantifiable data, which exhibits inadequacy of representation of that class in public services. And, this data would have to be brought on record before the court when a challenge is laid to the reservation policies.
The court observed, “Not being bound to provide reservations in promotions, the State is not required to justify its decision on the basis of quantifiable data, showing that there is adequate representation of members of the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes in State services. Even if the under-representation of Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes in public services is brought to the notice of this Court, no mandamus can be issued by this Court to the State Government to provide reservation.”
The apex court also observed that the inadequacy of representation of SC/STs is a matter within the subjective satisfaction of the State. “The State can form its own opinion on the basis of the material it has in its possession already or it may gather such material through a Commission/Committee, person or authority. All that is required is that there must be some material on the basis of which the opinion is formed,” added the court.
The ruling of the top court came on a clutch of petitions connected with reservation to SCs and STs in promotions in the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Public Works Department, Government of Uttarakhand, where the government had decided against reservations. But, the High Court asked the state to first collect quantifiable data connected with representation of SCs/STs, and decide on the matter. The High Court also gave another direction that all future vacancies that are to be filled up by promotion in the posts of assistant engineer, should only be from the members of SCs and STs. The apex court set aside these directions.
Lead Stories
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘considerable influence’ over people
Srinagar, Feb 9: Former chief minister Omar Abdullah’s “considerable influence” over people, including the ability to attract voters to polling booths despite poll boycott calls and the potential for channelling energies of public for any cause, has been cited in support of his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).
His political opponent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has been accused of making anti-national statements and extending support to organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islamia of the state, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The PSA dossier prepared by the police against the 49-year-old Omar, who had served as minister of state for external affairs as well as commerce and industries, states his ability to convince electorates to vote in huge numbers even during the peak of militancy and poll boycott calls by separatists and militants.
The grounds of detention against Omar, who was chief minister of the state from 2009-14, state that on the eve of reorganisation of the state he had made attempts to provoke general masses against the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.
The grounds also mention his comments on social networking sites to instigate common people against the decisions on Articles 370 and 35-A which had the potential of disturbing public order.
However, the police have neither mentioned any of Omar’s social media posts in the dossier nor in the order for grounds of his detention.
“To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us…….stay safe and above all please stay calm,” was the last few tweets of Omar before he was taken to Hari Nivas for preventive detention.
Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 last year. These were subsequently eased. Internet is functional at a few places through leased lines. Mobile internet facility has been made functional but with a speed of 2G with special instructions that it would not be used to access social media sites.
Omar and the 60-year-old Mehbooba Mufti had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year, when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution granting a special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
They were booked under the PSA on the night of February 6, barely a few hours before their preventive detention was to end.
According to rules, preventive detention can be extended beyond six months only if an advisory board, constituted two weeks before the completion of the 180-day period, recommends for that.
Mehbooba has been slapped with the PSA for her remarks which included challenging accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India in case the Article 370 was abrogated.
The statements of the former chief minister, whose party PDP was an ally of the BJP till June 2018, on security forces killing militants was also made a part of the PSA dossier against her.
Her support to the Jamaat-e-Islamia group of Jammu and Kashmir after it was declared as a banned organisation by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) also figures in the dossier.
Omar’s father, Farooq Abdullah, who is a five-time chief minister and currently a member of Lok Sabha, was booked in September last year under the PSA, a law which was enacted by his father Sheikh Abdullah in 1978 to fight timber smugglers in the state as they would easily get away with minimal detention those days.
Sheikh Abdullah brought the Act as a deterrent against timber smugglers as it provided a jail term, without a trial, for up to two years.
However, this Act came in handy for the police and security forces during the early 1990s when militancy erupted in the state.
After then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed enforced the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in the state in 1990, authorities used the PSA to detain people.
The Act was amended in 2012 and some of its stricter provisions were relaxed. After the amendment, period up to which a first-time offender or individual can be put in detention without trial was reduced from two years to three months.
Lead Stories
Depts under scanner for ‘shielding’ corrupt officials
Srinagar, Feb 9: Government departments have come under the scanner of investigating agencies for allegedly shielding tainted officials despite recommendations to proceed against them as per the law.
“In some cases it has been observed after receiving recommendations from the investigating agencies, the department instead of serving charge-sheet to the delinquent public servants choose to appoint enquiry officer or constitute enquiry committee of their level to decide the matter, which is unnecessary uncalled for and often seen as a delaying tactic to avoid conclusion of departmental enquiries. In many other cases, it has been observed that even after the conclusion of departmental proceedings, government orders are not issued,” read the guidelines issued by the government.
The departments have been directed that they should monitor each enquiry carefully to ensure its completion with three months and its outcome shared with the General Administration Department (Vigilance).
“The investigating agencies –Anti-Corruption Bureau or Crime Branch –in many cases recommend departmental action against delinquent public servants pursuant to which the departments are required to initiate departmental proceedings in accordance with the rules”, read the guidelines.
An official of GAD said anti-graft bodies have recommended strict action against those officers who shield tainted officials.
“It has been found that officers in various departments are not acting on the recommendations of investigating agencies and instead resort to delay dallying tactics,” the official said.
Under Centre’s Prevention of Corruption Act, the anti-graft bodies have been given sweeping powers to eradicate corruption in the new Union Territory.
“In order to influence public servant, by corrupt or illegal means, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall be not less than three year but may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine,” the Act reads.
Under this Act, abatement by public servant of offences shall be punishable with imprisonment not less than six months but which may extend to five years and shall also be liable to fine.
Lead Stories
KU admissions: No EWS reservation for PG aspirants
Srinagar, Feb 9: In a clear violation of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) guidelines, Kashmir University has issued an admission notification for different post graduate programmes without implementing 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation quota.
After receiving a nod from State Administrative Council (SAC), Jammu and Kashmir government in June 2019 had approved the reservation (second amendment) bill incorporating 103rd amendment of the Constitution of India to provide 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in jobs and educational institutions.
On January 31, Kashmir University invited applications from students for different PG programmes without reserving the seats under EWS quota.
The EWS reservation mandates 10% reservation to people from the general category, who are economically weak, in higher educational institutes and government jobs.
“It is for the information of all concerned that the Vice-Chancellor in anticipation of the approval of the academic bodies has authorized the existing eligibility criteria for admission to postgraduate programs for the current academic session 2020-2021,” the notification reads.
An official of Kashmir University said no major policy decision can be taken because the varsity does not have full time chancellor. “The chancellor has to give final approval for all the important policy decisions,” he said.
Director Admission, Kashmir University, Dr. Yahiya Bakhtiyar said the University has to follow existing criteria until the council headed by Chancellor approves the new resolution in a meeting.
“University does not have chancellor yet. So the authorities have to follow the existing criteria.
The decision for approval of EWS reservation quota will be taken by a committee. But there is uncertainty whether the final nod will be given by the Chancellor or the committee,” he said.