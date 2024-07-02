Job Fair under AVSAR scheme held at Amar Singh College

SRINAGAR: The District Administration, in collaboration with the District Employment & Counseling Centre (DE&CC) Srinagar, Tuesday successfully organized a Job Fair at Amar Singh College Srinagar.

The event was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

The job fair witnessed active participation from job providers, job seekers, officers including the Nodal Principal Kashmir Division and Deputy Director, Employment Srinagar, besides other Government Departments promoting self-employment schemes also actively participated in the fair.

The DDC emphasized the administration’s commitment towards self-employment and bridging the gap between job seekers and employers through such initiatives.

More than one lakh youth were provided employment through various self-employment schemes in the financial year 2023-24.

The Job Fair received an overwhelming response from unemployed youth, employers, and participants in self-employment schemes, establishing it as a comprehensive platform for employment and career development.

Approximately 1200 registrations underscored the high level of interest among youth. 21 on-the-spot job offers were distributed, 452 candidates were shortlisted for the second round of interviews.

Interactive sessions allowed job seekers to engage directly with employers from diverse industries, facilitating networking and immediate job placements.

Graduates of skill training programs were awarded certificates, enhancing their employability and recognizing their dedication.