Job Fair Opens New Doors for J&K Youth :LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir’s youth are the builders of India’s future and asserted that the Mega Job Fair is a significant initiative aimed at connecting young people with employment opportunities and helping them realise their dreams.

Addressing the gathering at Amar Singh College, Srinagar, during the Mega Job Fair, the Lieutenant Governor said the event was not merely about jobs but about giving direction to the aspirations of thousands of young people.

He said more than 50 reputed companies participated in the job fair, while an overwhelming number of students had registered, reflecting the growing enthusiasm among youth to explore career opportunities in different sectors.

The Lieutenant Governor said every new opportunity has the potential to transform a person’s life and urged students to make the best use of such platforms by showcasing their abilities and confidence before prospective employers.

“You are not only searching for employment, but you are also the architects of India’s future. You are the strength of Skill India, the identity of Digital India and the true pillars of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

LG Sinha said the purpose of the Mega Job Fair is to ensure that no talent remains unnoticed, no skill goes unutilised and every deserving youth gets an opportunity to contribute to society through meaningful employment.

He emphasised that the present era is not merely about earning degrees but about developing practical skills. “In today’s rapidly changing world, only those who continuously sharpen their skills will remain ahead,” he said, urging students to focus on innovation, adaptability and professional competence.

The Lieutenant Governor said the objective of such initiatives is not limited to providing jobs but also to develop confidence, competence and employability among the youth so that they can become contributors to the country’s workforce and economic growth.

Calling upon teachers and educational institutions to play a greater role, LG Sinha said colleges and universities must evolve into centres where students begin their journey with self-confidence, practical understanding and industry-oriented skills. “The purpose of education is not only academic success but success in life,” he said.

He also urged representatives of participating companies to work closely with educational institutions to bridge the gap between industry and academia, saying stronger collaboration would create an ecosystem where knowledge and practical experience complement each other while promoting innovation and employment.

The Lieutenant Governor said that unemployment cannot be addressed through government jobs alone and stressed the need to encourage greater job creation in the private sector. He said Jammu and Kashmir must strive to build an ecosystem where every young man and woman gets equal opportunities to demonstrate their skills and fulfil their aspirations.

LG Sinha expressed confidence that the Mega Job Fair would become a milestone in Jammu and Kashmir’s employment landscape and would open new avenues of growth and opportunity for the youth of the Union Territory.