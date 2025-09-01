Jmu-Sgr NH Partially Opened for Vehicular Movement; Stranded Vehicles Being Cleared

Srinagar, Sep 1: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was partially opened for the vehicular movement on Monday, officials said.

The Traffic department told that Jammu-Srinagar NHW partially opened for vehicular movement and stranded vehicles around the damaged stretch are being cleared in a regulated manner.

Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking will cause congestion, official said urging people to check the status of roads at traffic Police Twitter Handle and Facebook page.

Official further added that Traffic is plying on Mughal Road/SSG Road/Sinthan Road as per advisory. (KNC)