The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has started the online application process today for recruitment to Division/ District Cadre posts belonging to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti Department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in till May 16.
The JKSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 vacancies under Advt No 01/2023.
Vacancy Details
- Panchayat Secretary: 13
- Draftsman (Civil): 105
- Driver II: 10
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s JKSSB recruitment Advt 01/2023 notification.
Application Fee
The candidates from the general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS category.
Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2023:
- Visit official website ssbjk.org.in
- Click on the apply link for Advt 01 of 2023
- Sign up and create a profile to register
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit
- Take printout for future reference