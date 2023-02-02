The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card today for the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) (Skill Test) for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Junior Assistant skill test for advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 01 of 2021 will be held on February 9 and 11. The exam will be conducted for 34 posts of Junior Assistant and 65 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator.

The Admit Card is issued to inform the candidates about the Name & Address of Exam Centre, Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate.

Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application ID and Date of Birth.

Here’s JKSSB admit card notice and exam calendar.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2023: