The provisional answer key for the January 2024 exam conducted by JKSSB has been released.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recently conducted a written examination for the post of Assistant Scientific Officer (DNA) within the Home Department, UT Cadre, in accordance with Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2022 under Item No. 44.

On January 7, 2024, aspiring candidates actively participated in this examination.

The official notification includes the Provisional Answer Key, sorted into Series A, B, C, and D, available in Annexure “A”. Candidates are urged to thoroughly review this key and, if necessary, raise objections or submit representations concerning any discrepancies found.

For filing an objection, candidates must strictly follow the prescribed format/proforma outlined in Annexure “B”. Additionally, they need to submit relevant documentary proof/evidence supporting their claims in hard copy format.

A fee of Rs. 200/- per question is required for each objection, payable through a demand draft. This amount will be refunded in the case of a valid objection or representation. The demand draft should be in favor of the Accounts Officer, J&K Services Selection Board.

Candidates with objections should submit them offline at the JKSSB office, located either at CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu, or JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar.

The submission window spans three working days starting from January 8, 2024, and is only open during office hours. It is imperative to note that the Board will not entertain representations or objections outside this specified timeframe or through alternative modes.

Reyaz Ahmad Malik (JKAS), the Controller of Examinations at J&K Services Selection Board, issued this notice on January 7, 2024. This communication, marked under No.: JKSSB-COEOEXAM(UT)/100/2023-03 (7362014), has been circulated to pertinent authorities, including the Director of Information & Public Relations and the Secretary of J&K Services Selection Board.

This development’s impact extends to various authorities, including the Director of Information & Public Relations, J&K, Jammu/Srinagar. They have been requested to publish this notification in at least two leading newspapers of Jammu Kashmir.

Recipients of this communication also include members and the secretary of the J&K Services Selection Board, the accounts officer, and relevant individuals within the organizational hierarchy.

As candidates eagerly await the resolution of objections and subsequent revisions to the answer key, they are advised to stay updated through official channels and updates from the JKSSB.

