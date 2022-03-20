JAMMU, MARCH 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) today conducted OMR based objective type written examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Legal Assistant and Reader at 42 examination venues in Jammu and Srinagar districts of the Union Territory.

Out of 20868 candidates scheduled to participate for the aforesaid exam, 15346 candidates (73.53%) participated in the OMR based written test, for the 163 and 35 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) besides Assistant Law officer, Legal Assistant , Junior Legal Assistant and Reader respectively.

The examination was successfully conducted with the active cooperation and support of respective district administrations including Police, Education, Health, Transport and other related departments. The Private Schools and Colleges also extended their full cooperation in smooth conduct of the examination.

Chairman JKSSB expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders including Board team, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Srinagar and all the departments for their contribution towards fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

The JKSSB deployed a multi layered structure for supervision of the exam with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each examination centre in addition to Center Superintendent. Besides, 42 Magistrates, 42 Centre Observers and 42 Centre Superintendents and around 880 Invigilators were deployed for smooth conduct of the examination. Also, Flying Squads, General Observers and Chief Inspectors were nominated for effective supervision and monitoring of the examination.

Pertinently, one invigilator deployed in Green valley Educational Institute Ellahi Bagh, Srinagar was observed violating laid down SOPs by using mobile phone during live CCTV surveillance and was immediately put in isolation and strict action against the said invigilator has been recommended to the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

Further, the aforesaid examination was strictly conducted in pursuance of SoPs notified under COVID–19 and required medical teams were deployed at the venues.