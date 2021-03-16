JKSSB Class IV jobs’ result update: Check here for details

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board is soon going to announce the results of the class IV jobs it has advertised last year.

According to reports, JKSSB Class IV result 2021 will be released by next week.

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their result on JKSSB Website (jkssb.nic.in).

The J&K Services Selection Board had conducted the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for various posts of Class IV in various departments on March 1. The posts were advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 01 of 2020.

It had also released the answer key after the examination and allowed candidates to challenge the same if needed.

According to reports, JKSSB is now preparing the final merit list based on the revised answer key.