JKSSB 2021 recruitment registrations to begin for 2311 vacancies at jkssb.nic.in; check details here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to more than 2000 vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on JKSSB’s official website jkssb.nic.in, once the application process starts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2311 vacancies in various departments including the General Administration Department, Revenue Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Cooperative Department, Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Department of Skill Development on its official website.

The application process will begin today, i.e., April 12 and conclude on May 12.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicants must not be more than the age of 43 as on January 1, 2021. For Ex-Servicemen, the age limit is 48, Physically Challenged candidates’ age limit is 42. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification:

For the post of Jr Assistant, the candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree with 35 wpm speed on the computer and six month’s certificate course in computer applications from any recognized institute, for Junior Supervisor /Sub Auditor, a graduation degree is a must. Candidates applying for the post of Junior Stenographer should have a graduation degree with 65 words of speed in shorthand and 35 words per minute typing speed with six months certificate course in Computer Application from a recognized Institute.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the recruitment notification Click on candidates login and register Proceed with the application process Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application for future reference

Application Fee:

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 350.

“Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection,” read the notification.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit obtained in written examination.