J&K’s Sopore fruit mandi shuts in support of farmers’ ‘Bharat Bandh’ call

Srinagar: The Asia’s Second largest fruit mandi in north Kashmir’s Sopore town Tuesday observed a complete shutdown to extended their support to Bharat Bandh call given by farmers who are seeking the rollback of three recent farm laws.

While talking with the news agency Kashmir News Observer, president fruit mandi, Fayaz Ahmad Malik said that they have closed all the activities and businesses today in fruit mandi Sopore in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers.

He also appealed to the Central government that in the view of the sentiments of farmers the newly framed farm laws should be rolled back immediately.

Farmers from various states in the country are protesting against the three new farm laws that were passed by the parliament recently.

The all India farmers union had given a Bharat Bandh call today which was supported by various opposition parties, demanding the roll back of these farm laws. (KNO)

