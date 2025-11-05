J&K’s peace built on sacrifice, sustained by values and dialogue: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir’s new journey of peace and progress stands on the sacrifices of countless individuals and the timeless wisdom of India’s saints, who taught that true peace is born of friendship, compassion and dialogue.

Addressing the International Symposium on Peace, People and Possibilities in J&K at SKICC, Srinagar, the LG said that peace begins where people learn to live with dignity, dialogue and mutual respect.

He said the theme of “Peace, People and Possibilities” reflects a thoughtful vision for Jammu and Kashmir’s future, and that the “voice of Dal Lake and the whisper of the Chinars will together influence peace.

“Peace means when every person can live freely, by choice, without fear or loss. It is visible in the lives of ordinary citizens today, in their dignity, work and opportunities,” LG Sinha said, adding that the common Kashmiri is shaping this peace through hard work and collective progress.

The LG credited PM Modi’s leadership for turning “impossible into possible” in J&K, saying that the rebuilding process has created a society where “the sounds of guns have been replaced by the laughter of children and the hum of education.”

“In the past five to six years, what could not be achieved in three decades has been made possible. Roads, schools and fields that once echoed with unrest now reflect growth and prosperity,” he said.

Calling for collective responsibility to preserve the hard-earned calm, the LG said, “Peace must be protected by every citizen. It was achieved through the sacrifices of soldiers, police and civilians who gave their lives for stability. Their memory must guide our actions.”

Sinha urged the people to uphold the rule of law and values of cooperation, kindness and brotherhood. “A society built on law and dialogue always moves forward. The power of unity builds communities where creativity and innovation thrive,” he added.

He also appealed to the youth to stay away from radicalisation and drugs, saying, “Even today, some speak the language of Pakistan-backed terrorists. Such elements must be identified. The eyes of the nation are on J&K.”

Referring to the public unity witnessed after the Pulwama attack, he said, “That spirit of resilience sent a message to the world. We must preserve it and stand guard against those who seek to weaken it.”