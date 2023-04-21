Mission Youth was selected for innovations leading to empowerment of youth in Jammu and Kashmir which included schemes in education, skilling, coaching, volunteerism and effective use of technology for a very transparent and effective service delivery.

With more than 61,000 youth benefitted under schemes and close to 5 Lakh youth engaged over last two years Mission Youth earned the rate distinction of reaching out to maximum youth under any such initiative in the country.

The award carried Rs 20 lakh special cash reward for Mission Youth, vitation, a Scroll and a Certificate of Appreciation in favour of CEO Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Choudhary for placing in Performance Appraisal Dossier of the officer by the Deptt of Personnel and Trainings as the PMA scheme guidelines.

Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta described the occasion as momentous for Jammu and Kashmir UT especially the youth. He complemented CEO Mission Youth Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and his team for outstanding performance and contribution leading to such a rare feat in a short span of over last two years. He reiterated the commitment of administration for taking every step to empower the youth and steps for a very meaningful engagement.



CEO Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Choudhary expressed great satisfaction over the very positive response to the initiatives by youth of Jammu and Kashmir, and proactive measures by the departments and especially Deputy Commissioners in making the scheme a grand success at the ground level. Pertinently, Mission Youth has been picked up as a unique cases study by the Capacity Building Commission of India in collaboration with Harvard Business School for inclusion in courses of top management and public policy schools.

Dr Shahid thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for leadership of Mission Youth and personal efforts to bring stakeholder companies and organisations to Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Secretary for complete administrative oversight and support, effective role played by Administrative Secretaries, Dy Commissioners, DECCs and HoDs besides the OSDs and DD Mission Youth

The Citation of Honour underlines the special initiatives like Youth Portal, customised livelihood linked schemes like Mumkin and Tejaswini, education support like Parvaz, Youth clubs and the effectiveness of District Level Task Force headed by DCs as many of the unique features of Mission Youth leading to a sustainable and effective platform of youth empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mission Youth awarded under the Innovation (State) category for PM award has launched more than 15 schemes for youth which include Mumkin, Tejaswini – for women, Parvaz (Graduate): UPSC Coaching, Parvaz (XII): NEET/JEE coaching , Rise Together, Tourist Village Scheme, Spurring Entrepreneurship, Protsahan, LG Super-75 (Girls & Boys), LG Rolling Trophy in sports, Know-India Love-India: Bharat Darshan, Skill Development courses scheme , Youth Innovation Scheme , SAHAYETA: youth with disabilities, Scheme for youth in distress: Psycho-Social counselling and Hausla among others.