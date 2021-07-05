J&K’s ‘mishri’ cherry debuts in Dubai

Srinagar: In a significant move towards revolutionizing fruit export in the International market, the government of Jammu and Kashmir Monday launched export of mishri Cherry from Srinagar to Dubai for the first time in history of the Union Territory.

The first consignment of Cherry was Monday flagged off through virtual mode by Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary and Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“Export of such highly perishable fruit from the UT to the International market is like a dream come true and this has become possible due to APEDA which facilitated shipment of this mishri variety of Cherry by MS Desai Agri Food Private Limited, a venture company of MS Innoterra Dubai”, maintained a departmental spokesperson.

Pertinently, the company exporting cherry from Kashmir is being assisted by APEDA to its registered companies. This commercial shipment of cherry to Dubai has been executed with assistance from APEDA to its registered exporters with proper branding involving suppliers from Srinagar.

The cherries were harvested, cleaned and packed by local exporters with technical assistance from SKAUST, APEDA and NRL.

Mishri variety of Cherry, is considered as one of the best varieties having extremely good health benefits as these are not only delicious but also packed with vitamins, minerals and plant compounds having powerful health effects.

Principal Secretary while elaborating on measures being initiated to boost Agriculture and Horticulture sectors, said that the horticulture department has recently signed an MoU with Go Airlines regarding shipment of agriculture and horticulture perishable fruits through air cargo on very competitive rates. He urged upon APEDA to take optimum benefit of this arrangement as it involves not only the air cargo facility to the domestic market but also to the Gulf countries.

Principal Secretary appreciated APEDA for its tremendous support towards materializing this historic system in the UT. He urged upon APEDA to further extend their support to Jammu and Kashmir, a region blessed with abundant agriculture and horticulture stuff with lot of untapped potential for export, in further expanding its network of fruit marketing to the International market. He assured all support to APEDA from J&K government in export of local organic fruits and vegetables. ‘APEDA can explore the possibility of export of organic honey and saffron to various international destinations by way of supporting branding and capacity building.

APEDA Chairman, Dr. M Angamuthu, expressed gratitude to J&K government for timely support and cooperation in ensuring smooth execution of cherry export with optimism that the authority would continue its endeavors in this regard with the same spirit.

Additional Secretary, Horticulture, Jahangir Hashmi (Nodal Officer), Director, APEDA, Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, APEDA, Dr. Sudhanshu, Deputy General Manager, APEDA, Devendra Prasad, representatives of MS Desai group and their local counterparts besides senior officers of APEDA attended flag off ceremony.