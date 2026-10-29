J&K’s horticulture productivity below national average

Srinagar: Expansion notwithstanding, horticulture productivity in Jammu and Kashmir remains below the national average.

Figures reveal that the Union Territory had 4.2989 lakh hectares under horticulture crops and an estimated production of 40.35 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26.

The average productivity stands at 9.39 tonnes per hectare, compared with the national average of 12.53 tonnes per hectare.

This makes a difference of 3.14 tonnes per hectare between the UT and national average productivity despite J&K adopting improved farming practices along with strengthening of post-harvest infrastructure.

This gap assumes significance for a region where horticulture generates an estimated annual turnover of ₹10,000 crore, supports around 35 lakh livelihoods and contributes approximately 6–7% to the Union Territory’s gross domestic product.

As per the reports, the productivity gap is compounded by losses after crops leave the orchard.

The NITI Aayog report estimates that around five lakh tonnes of apples are lost after harvest, translating into a monetary loss of approximately ₹1,500 crore.

The report also highlighted that only 2-3% of apples are processed, while processing of major fruits overall remains below 1%.

“The gap between production and processing leaves growers heavily dependent on fresh-fruit markets, where prices can fluctuate, and transportation delays can affect the value of perishable produce,” said Irshad Aziz, a botanist and horticulture expert.

To improve productivity, the government has initiated the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme under which ₹1,028.21 crore has been allocated for horticulture projects, with the broader objective of improving productivity, quality, and market integration.