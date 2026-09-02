‎J&K’s film festival to open global window for local talent: Shreya Singhal

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‎Srinagar: Director Information and Public Relations Shreya Singhal on Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government is looking to transform filmmaking from an artistic pursuit into a viable film economy for the Union Territory, with the first International Film Festival of J&K 2026 being positioned as a platform to connect local talent with filmmakers, producers and industry professionals from across the world.

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‎In an exclusive interview , Singhal said the four-day festival, being organised at SKICC, Jammu and Gulmarg, would seek to build on Jammu and Kashmir’s longstanding association with cinema while creating opportunities for local artists, producers, filmmakers and technical professionals to gain international exposure.

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‎“The idea is to convert filmmaking into a film economy for Jammu and Kashmir,” Singhal said, describing the festival as a major initiative of the J&K government and stating that the event is intended to become an annual affair.

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‎The festival will feature screenings of more than 130 films from over 40 countries, besides masterclasses, panel discussions and conversations involving experts from different areas of filmmaking.

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‎ Singhal said the festival would have seven film categories, including International Panorama, Bharat Panorama, Cinema of the World, Documentary, Hybrid Documentary and the J&K Select section, which will specifically showcase local artists, producers and filmmakers.

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‎She said one of the central objectives was to ensure that local talent gets exposure on an international platform while giving acclaimed filmmakers and artists from outside J&K an opportunity to discover the talent available in the region.

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‎“Definitely, the major aim of this festival is that our local talent should get exposure on the international platform and our international acclaimed artists and filmmakers should also get to know how much talent we have here,” she said.

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‎The festival is expected to bring more than 300 invited delegates from across the world to Jammu and Kashmir, providing an opportunity for them to interact with the public and local professionals.

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‎Singhal said the organisers were also focused on ensuring that the festival establishes a high benchmark in terms of cinematography and filmmaking quality, so that subsequent editions could build upon a strong foundation.

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‎She said the initiative was particularly significant given J&K’s established association with the film industry. While filmmakers and production houses continue to visit the region to shoot portions of films and songs, the government now wants to make the UT a more comprehensive and facilitative destination for filmmaking.

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‎“Our expectation after this festival is that we should give a very facilitative platform to all the filmmakers that you are very welcome to come here, we have a lot of talent here, both in terms of cast and technical quality of the workforce,” Singhal said.

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‎She said the government wanted filmmakers to come to J&K not only to shoot but also to engage with local artists and technical professionals, thereby creating greater opportunities for the local workforce.

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‎A significant focus of the festival, she said, would be on the technical side of filmmaking, rather than limiting the event to actors and actresses.

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‎“Behind it, there is a whole technical team, they are working day and night to bring those three hours or whatever the duration of the film is on the screen,” she said, adding that the masterclasses would therefore focus substantially on technical aspects of filmmaking.

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‎Masterclasses will cover areas such as cinematography and writing, while brand partners are also expected to showcase the latest filmmaking equipment and technology for the benefit of young participants.

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‎Singhal said the festival would also provide a space where artists and professionals could meet, exchange contacts, share experiences and establish potential collaborations.

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‎She said experienced artists who have worked across different film industries would also be part of the panels and masterclasses, allowing young audiences to hear their professional and “survival” stories.

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‎“These survival stories” of people who have built careers in the industry could prove inspirational for young people considering cinema as a profession, she said.

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‎Singhal described the festival as both a four-day knowledge-sharing and entertainment platform, urging students, film enthusiasts, university students, media and mass communication students and anyone curious about filmmaking to attend in large numbers.

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‎She said the presence of stars, producers, directors and cinematographers at one platform in J&K every year could help generate momentum, increase awareness among young people and encourage them to view cinema as a serious professional option.

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‎The festival, she added, is ultimately aimed at creating a wider ecosystem in which filmmakers, local talent, technical professionals and the global film industry can connect, helping Jammu and Kashmir leverage its cinematic legacy to develop a sustainable film economy.

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‎Singhal, on behalf of the Department of Information and Public Relations, invited students, film enthusiasts, industry professionals and others interested in filmmaking to participate in the festival and experience the event.(KNS)

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