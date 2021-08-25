JKRLMEWA welcomes appointment of Riyaz Beigh as AMD Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission Employees Welfare Association today welcomed ,Riyaz Ahmad Beigh as the Additional Mission Director Rural livelihoods Mission, Kashmir.

Association President, Arsheed Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman, Javaid Ahmad Parry along with the other members of the association expressed immense pleasure while welcoming Riyaz Ahmad Beigh as the new Additional Mission Director of the Mission.

Speaking on the ocassion, Irfan Bashir spokesperson JKRLMEWA said that the new AMD-K JKRLM will boost the development and work culture of the Mission .

He said that that an individual of such caliber will help the mission to enter into a new era of success and prosperity.