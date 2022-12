Pulwama: NABARD in Collaboration with JKRLM Pulwama today organised a district level workshop for SHG group leaders at DMMU Pulwama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop was attended by DDM NABARD, Chief Animal Husbandry officer and Bankers besides SHG members.

It was an interactive session wherein SHG leaders participated actively to execute their role of facilitators for rest of the community.



JKRLM Pulwama team which included DPM FI, DPM Livelihoods and BPM Kakapora facilitated the entire exercise.