JKRLM Holds Health Awareness Programmes





Ganderbal: Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) organised awareness programmes on communicable and non-communicable diseases at Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) Wakura and CD Block Safapora on the directions of Mission Director JKRLM, Dr Shubhra Sharma.

The programmes aimed to utilise JKRLM’s extensive community network to strengthen health awareness among rural communities and promote informed healthcare practices.

At BMMU Wakura, Dr Misbah Qureshi from PHC Zazna delivered an informative session on communicable and non-communicable diseases, highlighting their causes, symptoms and preventive measures. She also stressed the importance of early detection, timely diagnosis and appropriate healthcare practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Madina Bukhari, Block Programme Manager JKRLM Wakura, said the programme was informative and useful, adding that its key messages would be disseminated among all Self-Help Group (SHG) members through the block’s social capital network.

She said that, in accordance with the Mission Director’s directions, similar awareness programmes would be organised across all Cluster Level Federations at the block level.

A similar programme was also organised at CD Block Safapora in collaboration with Nokia Smartpur Centre, implemented by the REACHA Foundation.