JKPTCL, KPDCL announce power shutdown

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: According to the Chief Engineer, JKPTCL Kashmir, in order to carry out SITC of Aviation Warning Spheres (Marker Balls) on 220 KV Wagoora Zainakote Transmission line, the power supply to Char-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Nagam, Panzan, Wathoora, Bugam, Hafroo, Hayatpora, Yousmarg, Gogjipathri, Budgam, Ichgam, Choon, Kremshore, Khan Sahib, Brenwar, Kanir, Barwah, Hanjoora, SIDCO, Ompora, NIFT, Railway Station Budgam, Nasrullahpora, Sholipora, Watrihail, Charangam, Sebdan, Brinjin, Raithan, Surasyar, and adjoining areas will remain affected from 23 July, 2025 (07.00 AM) to 29 July 2025 (06.00 PM) on continuous basis.

Meanwhile, according to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the erection of 11 mtr long ST Poles and stringing of conductor outside Ahmadpora Grid and at Magam Market, shutdown of 33KV Ahmadpora Beerwah line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Beerwah, Khag and Arizal shall remain off while power supply to Beerwah, Sonpah, Najan, Khag, Arizal, Zanigam, Gandipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 21 & 23 July, 2025.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV Ahmadpora Magam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Magam, Aripanthan, Mazhama shall remain off while power supply to Mazhama, Old Sanoor, Aripanthan, Magam, Werihama, Budren and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 21 & 23 July, 2025.

Also, shutdown of 33KV Ahmadpora Kongamdara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Ahmadpora, Kunzer, Kongamdara, Batpora shall remain off while power supply to Agrikalan, Khior, Batapora, Kunzer, Goigam and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 21 July, 2025. Besides to facilitate completion of the balance work for commissioning of augmentation of Zirpora Receiving Station along with some minor works at the same Receiving Station, shutdown of 33KV Zirpora Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Zirpora and Cheniwudder shall remain off while power supply to Srigufwara, Bewoora, Kanelwan, Darigund, Thajiwara, Dupatyar and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 22 &24 July, 2025.