Tuesday, July 29, 2025
JKPTCL announces power shutdown

by Jul. 29, 2025
Power shutdown

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: According to the Chief Engineer, JKPTCL Kashmir, in order to facilitate completion of the balance work of installation of Spherical balls on 220 KV Wagoora Zainakote Transmission line, reconnecting the jumpers and charging of both the circuits of said transmission line, being executed by JKPTCL, Kmr, the power supply to Char-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Nagam, Panzan, Wathoora, Bugam, Hafroo, Hayatpora, Yousmarg, Gogjipathri, Budgam, Ichgam, Choon, Kremshore, Khan Sahib, Brenwar, Kanir, Barwah, Hanjoora, SIDCO, Ompora, NIFT, Railway Station Budgam, Nasrullahpora, Sholipora, Watrihail, Charangam, Sebdan, Brinjin, Raithan, Surasyar and adjoining areas will remain affected from 07.00 AM to 10.00 AM on 30 July, 2025.