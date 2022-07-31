Srinagar, July 31: A total of 23807 candidates out of 34131 appeared today in J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (J&KCCE), 2022 conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (J&KPSC) both in Jammu and Srinagar and four districts of Doda, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Held in two sessions, the total percentage of attendance in the preliminary examination stood at 69.75 percent in all the 85 Centres in both the Divisions.

In this connection, the J&KPSC had made elaborate four tier arrangements for security/ frisking to ensure smooth and orderly conduct of the examinations with strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.

Keeping in view the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and to avoid any last minute inconvenience, all the candidates were directed to report at the Examination venue at least two hours in advance for which Public Service Commission had made wide publicity through print and electronic media.

The J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 has been designed as three stage process and today’s Examination was first stage to be followed by the Mains Examination in which the candidates shortlisted after the Preliminary stage shall appear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission thanked the UT Administration and Police Authorities for their cooperation and also complimented the Observers, Supervisors, Invigilating and support staff involved for their untiring efforts to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the Examinations.