JKPM’s Javaid Mustafa Mir demands trauma hospital at Poonch

Jammu & Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) president, Javaid Mustafa Mir has requests J&K LG Manoj Sinha administration for setting up a trauma hospital at Poonch.

Mir requested the administration to establish the hospital in Poonch district with a minimum capacity of 200 beds as it was earlier demanded by his Poonch JKPM team.

He said that the district trauma hospital is the need of the hour which should be established as soon as possible so that the people of the district can fight the pandemic.

He also said that trauma hospitals are already established in different districts of J&K and Poonch shouldn’t fall behind.

“Since it is a border area and unfortunately leads to loss of lives and major injuries due to border tensions which is another reason for a trauma hospital to be established in Poonch besides the covid pandemic,” Mir said.