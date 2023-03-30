JAMMU, MARCH 30: The JKPaySys shall remain operational on 31st March 2023 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM for generation and submission of bills to treasuries.

According to a circular issued here today by the Finance Department in this regard, the DDOs shall generate/submit bills after observing all prescribed codal formalities and any lapse on part of rejection made at treasuries for want of codal formalities/miscalculation will be sole responsibility of DDO concerned.

The circular read that the DDOs shall submit the hard copies of the bills to concerned treasuries by or before 12:00 O’clock. The Bills/ Claims so presented are liable to special audit, wherever required.

The document further said that the Treasury Officers shall entertain the claims from DDO’s duly completed in all respects upto prescribed timings and subsequently submit the liability by or before 1:00 PM to respective Directorates who in turn submit to Directorate General Accounts and Treasuries by 1:30 P.M.

Besides, the payments authorized on 31.03.2023 are processed well in time to avoid last minute rush on various applications as per special arrangement put in place by RBI.

Treasury Officers will not leave the treasuries unless successful information regarding acknowledge approved, debit notification is received from RBI.

Any information regarding acknowledgement rejected, return notification for the payments processed on last day of Financial Year (if any) from RBI is communicated to respective DDO0s/NIC well in time for correction/rectification.