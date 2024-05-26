JKHC Unanimously Nominates Manzoor Wangnoo Head Of Environmental Committee

Srinagar: NLCO chairman Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo has been assigned to head environmental front of JK Hoteliers Club. He expressed his gratitude to the members of the Club, vowing the new responsibility will reinforce his commitment towards environmental protection.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to the JK Hoteliers Club for nominating and assigning me to represent the club on the environmental front. This new responsibility on my shoulder will reinforce my commitment to environmental protection,” Wangnoo during his address remarked.

He said we will collectively embark on a mission to plant trees in our hotels starting this November, promoting sustainability and eco-tourism.

“I thank Mushtaq Chaya, Tariq Ghani, Aqib Chaya, Riyaz Ahmad, club members and large representation of hoteliers of the valley for their concern to environmental conservation and awareness,” he expressed.

He said I am hopeful that this new partnership will help coordinate our efforts to restore and rejuvenate our dilapidated natural resources.