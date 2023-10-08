Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration, has made a noteworthy announcement regarding the regularization of 800 engineers within the Union Territory.

This decision has received widespread appreciation, particularly from associations like the J&K Civil Engineering Graduate Association and the Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA).

JKEEGA expressed its gratitude to the LG administration, specifically acknowledging Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary Power Rajesh Prasad for their efforts in expediting promotions (21 AEEs to Executive Engineers and 12 XENs to SEs) within JKPDD, revitalizing the department.

General Secretary of JKEEGA, Er Pirzada Hidayatullah, expressed happiness at fulfilling the long-standing demand of the engineering community and urged the LG administration to regularize the services of in-service engineers, ensuring their job security similar to other engineering wings.

The Association is hopeful that the Chief Secretary’s instructions to complete the regularization process within one month will be diligently followed.Er Hidayatullah also appealed to the Chief Secretary to expedite the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JEs), thereby aligning with the LG Administration’s goal of providing round-the-clock power supply.

The J&K Civil Engineering Graduate Association expressed their deep appreciation, thanking Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the entire administration, including the Chief Secretary, and Shaleen Kabra, for this historic decision. They emphasized that this move has brought immense happiness and excitement to the engineering community in Jammu and Kashmir.

Not only does it resolve a long-pending issue, but it also ensures job security for several engineers nearing retirement.

Furthermore, the J&K Civil Engineering Graduate Association highlighted another significant development within the Jal Shakti Department over the past year.

They said that over 1,400 regularizations have taken place in the department, marking a historic milestone.