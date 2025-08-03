JKEDI to launch ‘Startup Idea Challenge’

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 02: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), in collaboration with leading corporate and ecosystem partners, is all set to launch the ‘Startup Idea Challenge’, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at catalyzing the entrepreneurial landscape of the Union Territory.

The Grand Finale is scheduled to be held in the month of September 2025.

This dynamic initiative has been designed to foster innovation among youth and generate a pipeline of promising business ideas aligned with the J&K Startup Policy 2024–27. The multi-phase event will see participation from students, innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs from across all districts of J&K, with a total of 46 boot camps and workshops planned for the colleges, universities, and other educational institutions.

In addition, two major workshops and two intensive boot camps will be organized at JKEDI’s Pampore and Bari Brahmana campuses, providing deeper mentoring, pitch training, and business model refinement for the shortlisted participants.

The event, themed “From Idea to Impact: Building J&K’s Startup Ecosystem,” will focus on sectors critical to the region’s socio-economic development, including agriculture, handicrafts, information technology, renewable energy, tourism, and others.

The Grand Finale will feature pitches from the top 20 shortlisted ideas before a distinguished jury comprising industry experts, investors, and policymakers. The winners will receive prizes and incentives worth ₹4 lakh, with the 1st prize of ₹1 lakh, 2nd prize of ₹70,000, and 3rd prize of ₹30,000. In addition, the event will feature special awards in different categories like “two Women Innovator Awards, two Sustainability Star Awards, two Rural Impact Awards, and two Emerging Startup Awards.

The shortlisted participants will also be provided incubation support at JKEDI campuses and its partner incubators across J&K, ensuring continued handholding and access to resources to develop their ideas into viable ventures.

Corporate partners supporting the award distribution and mentorship included J&K Bank, Airtel, JAMKASH, P-Mark, and Raheem Greens. The winners will additionally gain exclusive access to benefits under the J&K Startup Policy and a 5-month accelerator program in collaboration with national-level incubators and accelerators, including institutions like T-Hub Hyderabad.

The Startup Idea Challenge will not only act as a launch pad for disruptive and scalable ventures but also foster linkages with the government departments, industries, investors, and mentors, transforming Jammu & Kashmir into a vibrant and inclusive startup hub.

JKEDI has invited all the aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators from across the Union Territory to seize this unique opportunity and contribute towards building the future of J&K through innovation and enterprise.