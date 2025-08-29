JKEDI holds boot camps

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 29: In a significant step aimed to foster startup ideation and promote entrepreneurial spirit among students, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) organized a series of boot camps under the J&K Startup Idea Challenge in Government Degree Colleges at Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Handwara and Ganderbal.

At Government College for Women (GCW), Nawakadal, Srinagar, the boot camp, conducted by a three-member JKEDI team, witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 100 students, who were introduced to the J&K Startup Policy 2024-27 and engaged in an interactive session on entrepreneurship as a career choice.

Similarly, at GCW M.A. Road, Srinagar, a four-member JKEDI team conducted the program. Around 200 students participated, with 16 pitching their ideas before a jury of which five innovative ideas were shortlisted for the next round.

Also in Anantnag, the boot camp was held at Government Degree College for Boys, Anantnag, by a JKEDI team. Out of 140 participants, 16 pitched their ideas, with 10 qualifying for the next round. Students and faculty members expressed keen interest in continued mentorship and entrepreneurial handholding.

Moreover at Government Degree College, Budgam, about 100 students attended the session, with 18 presenting their ideas. The designated jury provided real-time feedback and encouragement. Further, at Government Degree College for Boys, Pulwama, Nine students pitched their ideas in front of a jury in the boot camp.