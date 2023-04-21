J&K Centre for Peace, Research and Sustainable Development here on Friday conducted webinar for those aspiring fellows from Kashmir who are applying for the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship Program this year.

The event was attended by a large number of students from the region and it provided information on the scholarship and the application process, offering guidance and advice to interested individuals. The session was comprehensive, covered both the technical and applying aspects of the scholarship.

It highlighted the importance of international educational exchange programs in shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. The fellowship, sponsored by the United States government, is awarded based on Academic merit and leadership potential, covering tuition fees, travel costs, and living expenses. The program offers students and professionals the opportunity to study and conduct research in the United States of America.

The session was addressed by Fulbright Scholar Dr Aadil Zeffer. The Webinar was inaugurated for the audience by Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Media Coordinator and JKCPRS Research Fellow Umar Masoodi and President North Zone Jammu and Kashmir Students Association and JKCPRS Research Associate Aadil Bhat who welcomed the audience with his opening remarks.

Dr Aadil is an internationally experienced English faculty having more than 5 years of teaching experience. He is currently working as a cultural ambassador to USA and is a visiting faculty in the Department of Asian Studies at University Of North Carolina, USA. Speaking on the occasion, Aadil provided insightful information about the fellowship, making it the first of its kind. He highlighted the fact that the scholarship is a highly respected international educational exchange program that helps prepare individuals to become leaders through education. He emphasized that the Fulbright fellowship is a prestigious program that not only provides funding but also helps individuals build leadership qualities that can be used to shape the future.

He shared his first hand experiences with the aspirants of Fulbright Nehru Fellowship. He stressed on the point that students should try to avoid last minute rush and give ample time to draft their applications. He also mentioned that the CV & Statement of Purpose (SOP) should reflect a students commitment to the society in general, this can be done through quoting various examples of social services done by the student at different levels of his social engagements.

Stressing on the role of Recommendation Letters, Dr Aadil mentioned that students should try to get them preferably from the Professors of their own preceding academic institutions, and such letters should reflect the qualities of a student like honesty, leadership qualities etc. In the concluding session, Dr Zeffer also addressed different queries of students with regards to the fellowship. The expert also shared his personal experiences and success stories, which motivated the attendees to pursue their academic and professional goals.

Speaking on the Occasion, National Convenor of J&K Students Association & Chairman JKCPRS also addressed the gathering. He emphasized, how such scholarships prepare intellectual leaders for the future. We are delighted to have organized this workshop on Fulbright fellowship.

We hope that this workshop will inspire and motivate our young students and professionals to pursue their dreams and achieve their full potential. We believe that education is the key to the progress and development of our society, and the Fulbright program offers an excellent opportunity for students and professionals to gain knowledge and skills from one of the world’s best academic institutions. He highlighted the importance of such international educational exchange programs in building intellectual leaders for the future. These programs will help interested individuals to understand the scholarship’s application process, provide them with valuable insights, and offer guidance and advice, he added.

While addressing the participants, Co-founder of JKCPRS Ummar Jamal said that, The aim of conducting a workshop on the Fulbright scholarship is to educate and inform individuals about the scholarship opportunities and its application process. The workshop was aimed to provide guidance on the requirements, deadlines, and expectations of the Fulbright scholarship program. The upcoming programs will undoubtedly help aspiring Fullbright fellows achieve their academic dreams, Jamaal added.

JKCPRS Research Fellow Umar Masoodi also provided aspiring Fulbright fellows with all the necessary information about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, the application process, and the benefits that come with the Fellowship. It can also aimed to give aspirants tips and strategies on how to craft a competitive application and showcase one’s strengths and achievements effectively, Masoodi added. Research Associate JKCPRS Aadil Bhat said that, the webinar was an exceptional platform for individuals to learn more about the Fulbright fellowship, making it an excellent opportunity for those who are considering applying for the scholarship.

JKCPRS’s initiative to provide information about the Fulbright Scholarship through a webinar was highly appreciated by the participants. They expressed gratitude to the experts from the Fulbright program for sharing his knowledge and experiences. The participants who also joined across the Country urged the Centre to organize more such webinars for other prestigious scholarships to help students and scholars from across the country to achieve their academic goals.