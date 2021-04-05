JKCET 2021 registrations ending soon: Know exam pattern,syllabus for entrance test

Kammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will be closing the online application process for the Common Entrance Test (CET-Engineering) 2021 on April 16. All the engineering aspirants who have not applied yet can do the same at jkbopee.gov.in.

Through this exam, students are offered admission to various Bachelor of engineering and technology courses in government and private colleges across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKCET 2021 will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Students will be provided with an OMR sheet to mark their responses. JKCET will be comprised of three sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Each section will have 60 multiple choice type questions of one mark each and the total marks will be 180. The examinees will be given three hours to solve the exam.

here will be also a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer. All questions will be compulsory. As per the official notification, candidates will have to score at least 10 marks in the entrance test or the cut-off marks fixed by the Board in order to be eligible for admission.