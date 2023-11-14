The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is set to host nine national matches across different formats at two venues, commencing from November 24. The schedule includes three Cooch Behar Under-19 tournament matches from November 24-27 and December 15-18. Additionally, three Ranji Trophy matches will be held on January 5-8, January 12-15, and February 2-5 at the GGM Science College Hostel Ground. Moreover, four Col C K Nayudu tournament matches will take place at the University of Jammu Cricket Ground from January 7-10, January 14-17, January 28-31, and February 4-7.

The Cooch Behar U-19 tournament will witness Jammu and Kashmir facing Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. In the Ranji Trophy, J&K will compete against Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. Lastly, in the Col C K Nayudu tournament, J&K will play against Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad, Baroda, and Pondicherry.